In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to resume his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', inviting citizens to contribute ideas via various platforms.

The program, which was paused during the Lok Sabha elections due to Election Commission guidelines, serves as a national dialogue platform where PM Modi discusses key national issues.

Launched in 2014, it has reached over 100 crore listeners, engaging diverse segments of Indian society. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mann Ki Baat to resume in June

PM Narendra Modi to resume 'Mann ki Baat' today

By Chanshimla Varah 09:27 am Jun 30, 202409:27 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will recommence his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. The last episode was aired in February, before the Lok Sabha elections took place. Announcing the return of the broadcast earlier this week, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, June 30."

Public engagement

PM Modi invites citizen participation for 'Mann Ki Baat'

He has urged citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions for the program through various platforms. "I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," he said. The official handle of Mann Ki Baat also announced that regional versions of the program would be broadcast after the original Hindi version and again at 8:00pm on respective regional channels.

Programme pause

'Mann Ki Baat' paused due to Election Commission guidelines

The radio program was temporarily halted due to the Lok Sabha elections, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines set by the Election Commission. These guidelines prevent the government from using official events or publicly funded platforms for gaining an unfair advantage over opponents. The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting on June 4.

Programme impact

'Mann Ki Baat': A platform for national dialog

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat serves as a platform where PM Modi discusses important national themes and issues with Indian citizens. The program is aired on the last Sunday of each month and aims to engage various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth. It is broadcast in multiple languages through over 500 All India Radio centers. A study revealed that over 100 crore people have tuned into the program at least once.