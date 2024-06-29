In brief Simplifying... In brief The Southwest Monsoon is advancing into Uttar Pradesh and soon to West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, promising more rainfall.

A cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal are set to cause light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across various regions, including Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and northwest, central, and east India.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas from June 29 to July 3.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in India

Heavy rain likely in northwest, northeast India over 5 days

By Chanshimla Varah 05:54 pm Jun 29, 202405:54 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days. The latest report also predicted extreme rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Other regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh, among others, experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall as well.

Monsoon progress

Monsoon advances further, more rainfall expected

The Southwest Monsoon has moved into Uttar Pradesh and is expected to soon move to West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu. The IMD's forecast suggests that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to progress into more parts of western Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and other regions in the next 2-3 days. This advancement is expected to bring more rainfall to these areas.

Weather forecast

Cyclonic circulation to cause rainfall in various regions

A cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch is expected to cause light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over several regions, including Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and others. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Saurashtra, Kutch, Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu from June 29-July 1, and in Gujarat from June 29-July 3.

Weather alert

Low-Pressure area to bring rainfall

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over northwest, central and east India in the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh from June 29-July 3; western Rajasthan on June 29; July 2-3; and Bihar during June 30-July 2.