India

China can't rename places in Arunachal: Asia's oldest monastery

China can't rename places in Arunachal: Asia's oldest monastery

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 04, 2023, 02:40 pm 1 min read

Tawang Monastery was founded by Lodre Gyatso in 1680

The Tawang Monastery, also known as the Gaden Namgyal Lhatse, has expressed resentment over China renaming different places in Arunachal Pradesh. "They don't have any right to rename places here. We strongly condemn this," monks at Asia's oldest monastery told News18. The monastery, home to 300 Buddhist monks and 17 gompas in the region, has a sociopolitical impact in Northeast India and Tibet.

China tortured Buddhists in Tibet: Monastery's monk

Speaking to News18, the monastery's lama Thupten Shastri said, "We have already taken out rallies against this [renaming]. China is trying to disturb us but we will not tolerate this." "In Tibet, China tortured Buddhists and tried to destroy the religion, Tibetan culture, and history; everything came under attack. Any fake narrative the other side tries to establish will be strongly condemned," he added.

Tawang Monastery was founded in 1680

The Tawang Monastery is considered the holiest place for Mahayana Buddhism. Founded by Lodre Gyatso in 1680 on the wishes of the fifth Dalai Lama, it is a three-storied structure with over 65 residential buildings and a storehouse for more than 400 handwritten manuscripts. "Our scripts and research, everything is here. People from around the world come here," Thupten Shastri said.