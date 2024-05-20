Next Article

Heatwave grips Delhi and neighboring states

Red alert issued for heatwave in Delhi and surrounding areas

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:23 pm May 20, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to escalating temperatures in Delhi and neighboring states. On Sunday, Delhi experienced its highest temperature this summer, with the mercury hitting between 44-47 degrees Celsius. The IMD has called for "extreme care for vulnerable people" amidst the heatwave. The red alert, which also covers Punjab, Haryana, and most parts of Western Rajasthan, is set to last five days starting from Sunday, May 19.

Temperature surge

Rising temperatures in the region

The temperature in Delhi has been steadily increasing over the past few days. On Saturday, the city recorded a temperature of 43.6°C, a significant rise from Friday's 42.5°C. The Safdarjung station reported a high of 44.4°C on Sunday, four notches above normal. Other parts of the city experienced even higher temperatures with Najafgarh recording a high of 47.8°C and Mungeshpur registering 47.7°C.

Surpassing heat

Delhi's heatwave surpasses Rajasthan's desert temperatures

According to IMD data, most districts in Delhi were hotter than those in nearby Rajasthan, known for its high temperatures due to the Thar Desert. India Today reported that Delhi had a higher average temperature than Bikaner (44.6 degrees Celsius), Barmer (45.8 degrees Celsius), Jodhpur (45.6 degrees Celsius), Kota (46.2 degrees Celsius), and Sriganganagar (46.7 degrees Celsius). The highest temperatures ever recorded in these cities ranged between 44 and 47 degrees.

Widespread heat

Heatwave conditions prevail in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat also experienced high temperatures, with most stations recording between 33 and 45 degrees Celsius. Surendranagar was the hottest city in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh, Agra recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted clear skies with heatwave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in other areas, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour on Monday.

Heatwave guidelines

IMD issues guidelines to combat heatwave impact

The IMD has issued guidelines to minimize the impact of the heatwave, advising people to avoid heat exposure and keep cool. It recommends avoiding carbonated soft drinks, alcohol, tea, and coffee as they dehydrate the body. Instead, it suggests drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, rice water, lemon water, and buttermilk to stay hydrated. It also advises wearing loose, light-colored and lightweight cotton clothing and using a hat when stepping outside in the sun.