J&K: Government leases out power to Rajasthan, prompting political outrage

Jan 07, 2024

Outrage among politicians in J&K as government leased out power to Rajasthan

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government is facing a serious backlash for leasing electricity from an under-construction power project to Rajasthan. Several top politicians in the union territory have expressed outrage after Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) signed a 40-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RRVUNL). They termed the deal illogical, arguing that J&K is already facing a power crisis and has a history of power shortages.

Decision will rob people of basic amenities: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti criticized the decision, claiming it will rob people of basic amenities and "collectively punish them." "At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before, our hydroelectric resources are being outsourced to other states." J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari asked the administration to clarify facts, stating that leasing out supply while claiming to buy power from other states is "beyond comprehension."

J&K National Conference calls for prioritizing local needs

Dr. Farooq Abdullah's J&K National Conference (JKNC) questioned the purpose of the deal and demanded a white paper on it. It also expressed concern about the agreement's unusually long-term and pre-negotiated price, urging the government to prioritize delivering power to local customers first. "Normally, power purchase agreements usually last for a maximum of 20 years. However, in this case, they are signing it for 40 years at a pre-negotiated price, which is also unknown," the party said in a statement.

No power shortage in J&K, monitoring supply myself: LG Sinha

Amid criticism, J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday there was "no dearth of electricity" in the UT and that he is monitoring the electricity supply daily. "I monitor and get feedback on area-wise power supply," he said while addressing a function in Srinagar. The LG said that the damaged transformers were being repaired within 24 hours. Sinha added that the capital city of Srinagar has emerged as a role model for the rest of the country.

Know about power deal with Rajasthan

The RHPCL, a joint venture company of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPCL) and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), signed the PPA with RRVUNL in Jaipur on January 3. Under this agreement, it will off-take power generated from the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project, Kishtwar, for 40 years from the commercial operation date of the project. Per officials, power allocation will be notified by the Ministry of Power.