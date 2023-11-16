How to vote in assembly elections without using voter ID

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:49 pm Nov 16, 202301:49 pm

Can you vote without a voter ID? Yes, here's how

After Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase 1), Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (phase 2) will go to polls on Friday to elect their assemblies. While these states are set to witness a high voter turnout, is it possible to cast a ballot without using your voter ID card? The answer is yes. So, here is all you need to know about casting a vote without using your voter ID!

List of alternative documents accepted for voting

For those with no voter ID, individuals can carry documents like a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driver's license to cast their vote. If voters have none of the above-mentioned documents, they can carry the election slips released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Furthermore, MNREGA cards, state and central government employee ID cards, and pension cards with photos are also considered valid documents.

More identity cards valid for voting

In addition, a Registrar General of India (RGI)-issued smart card, passbooks with photograph issued by the bank or post office, and a health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme can be used. However, the ECI notified voters that a Photo Voter Slip (PVS) wouldn't be accepted as a stand-alone ID document for voting.

Everything about assembly polls in 5 states

Other states that will go to the polls are Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30, respectively. The first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram was conducted on November 7. The results for the five states will be announced on December 3.