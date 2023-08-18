Indore man open fires after argument over dogs, 2 dead

2 killed, 6 injured after man opens fire following spat over dogs in MP's Indore

In a shocking development from Madhya Pradesh, two individuals were reportedly shot dead and six others suffered injuries after a heated spat between neighbors over their pet dogs took a deadly turn in Indore. According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday night in the city's Krishna Bagh colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khajrana Police Station.

What led to Indore incident

According to PTI, the argument began around 10:00pm between Rajpal Rajawat, a security guard at a local bank, who was walking his pet dog, and another neighbor who was also walking their dog. The brawl escalated when the two summoned other men to fight on their behalf. Rajawat then went to the roof and fired in the air and at people standing below.

Police provide update on situation

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amrendra Singh said, "The incident took place around 10:00pm in Krishna Bagh colony. Initially, the pet dogs of two neighbors started fighting, following which people gathered." "Subsequently, the argument between the neighbors escalated, and one of them, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, first fired shots in the air and then on the people standing below," he added.

Police arrested accused, seized his gun: Singh

DCP Singh also identified the two deceased individuals as Rahul and Vimal. "Eight persons received the gunshots, among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died at the spot. Six of them sustained injuries who are undergoing treatment at a hospital," he told ANI. Furthermore, the police arrested the accused, and his gun was seized.

Previous shooting incident in MP

In a separate incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Lallu Vaishya's son, Vivekanand Vaishya, was apprehended earlier this month in connection with the shooting of a tribal man in Singrauli. As per The Times of India, the incident occurred on August 3, when Vaishya fired at Surya Kumar Khairwar during an argument with a group of individuals near the Budhi Mai Mata Temple.

