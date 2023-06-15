Politics

MP polls: Baijnath Singh heads to Congress in 400-car convoy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 15, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

Jyotiraditya Scindia's aide rejoins Congress from BJP ahead of MP polls

A reported 400-car convoy from Shivpuri to Bhopal marked the return of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baijnath Singh Yadav to the Congress on Wednesday. Singh, who holds significant political influence in Shivpuri, had followed Jyotiraditya Scindia to the BJP during the 2020 state Congress rebellion that overturned the government led by Kamal Nath and brought the BJP back to power.

Details on Yadav's grand convoy to Bhopal

To mark his return, Yadav took out a massive car convoy to the grand old party's office in Bhopal. Furthermore, a video of the long convoy of cars driving down from Shivpuri with sirens on has gone viral. Amid this, netizens flagged the use of sirens, as only vehicles providing emergency services are allowed to use sirens on the road as per law.

Video of Yadav's 400-car convoy heading to Bhopal from Shivpuri

Yadav brought 15 other district-level leaders to Congress from BJP

According to the Financial Express, top Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Nath welcomed the now-former BJP politician back into the Congress fold. Along with Yadav, 15 other saffron brigade district leaders also switched to the Congress. Notably, this marked a significant shift in political power as Madhya Pradesh prepares for the Legislative Assembly elections in November.

Congress's Twitter post confirming Yadav's arrival

Yadav was feeling suffocated, claims Arun Yadav

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Arun Yadav claimed the former BJP leader left the party because he felt suffocated there. The senior Congress leader also claimed that discontent is brewing among various leaders and workers of the BJP due to corruption within the government. According to him, these individuals have been in contact with Congress leaders, including himself, Nath, and Singh.

Nath takes aim at Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government

In addition, Nath also told the media that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government were misleading people. "As the assembly polls are approaching, they have started remembering women, employees, and Anganwadi workers," said the Congress state unit president. "The future of youth is insecure under the BJP," added Nath.

BJP reacts to Yadav's convoy to Bhopal

Yadav's former party was also quick to call him out on his actions. "This is the mentality of Congress leaders who use hooters, sirens, and illegal beacons and disturb the public," BJP spokesperson Dr. Hitesh Bajpayee said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed VIP culture...But it is Congress's feudal mindset. I strongly criticize this and appeal to the authorities to take action," added Bajpayee.

