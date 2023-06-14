Politics

'Gandhis trying to control Karnataka': BJP on Surjewala meeting officers

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 14, 2023

BJP and JD(S) have questioned Randeep Surjewala's presence in officers' meeting in Bengaluru

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala reportedly attended an official meeting of the civic body officers in Bengaluru. Opposition parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) reacted sharply to the development. The BJP went on to slam the Gandhi family, saying that Surjewala is a way for the Gandhis to control Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

Opposition parties have strongly opposed Surjewala's attendance at the meeting on Tuesday because he has no constitutional post in the state. Following the Congress's unexpected comeback in Karnataka, the BJP has already begun targeting the newly formed Siddaramiah-led Congress government in Karnataka on a variety of issues. In their latest attack, they questioned whether such meetings were where "85% of deals were being orchestrated."

BJP, JD(S) slam Congress over Surjewala 'secret meeting'

Reportedly, the matter caught the attention of the BJP and JD(S) after photographs of the official meeting went viral. They soon accused the Congress of running a "remotely controlled" government in Karnataka. The BJP, which referred to the Congress government as "ATM Sarkara," claimed the "secret meeting" was a plot by the Gandhi family to seize control of the Karnataka government.

'Karnataka has High Command-controlled government': Karnataka BJP

"The (Gandhi) family has sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka's matters," Karnataka BJP tweeted. "Is this where the '85% deals' are being orchestrated by the #ATMSarkara to raise funds ahead of the 2024 Elections?" "Karnataka now has a 'High Command-controlled government' and not the Siddaramaiah government," BJP said.

What Karnataka BJP wrote on Twitter

Karnataka BJP MLAs will likely file complaint with governor

Meanwhile, nearly 11 BJP MLAs led by R Ashoka are expected to meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday over the alleged participation of Congress leader Surjewala, who is the party's Karnataka in-charge, in a state government meeting.

Did Karnataka voters elect puppet government: JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy

Reacting to the developments, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "It is the misfortune of Karnataka that the official meeting of this government is being chaired by actors from the High Command's house." "Is this Siddaramaiah government or the one controlled by 10, Janpath Marg in Delhi? Did the Karnataka voters elect a Congress government or a puppet government?" he questioned.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismisses allegations

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has, however, denied the allegations. He claimed that the officials had come to the hotel to take him to a Bangalore Development Authority meeting in Hebbal. The meeting was reportedly led by Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, and attended by BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh, Energy Minister KJ George, and Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad.

