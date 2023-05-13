Politics

Karnataka election results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accepts defeat

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 06:47 pm 2 min read

I welcome the mandate of the people of the state, Kumaraswamy tweeted

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accepted defeat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections and wished the new government "good luck." In a tweet, he said in Kannada, "I welcome the mandate of the people of the state... However, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, I will always be with the people."

Good luck to new government of Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

In another tweet, Kumaraswamy said, "Good luck to the new government... I hope [they] respond to people's demands." "My gratitude to the workers, leaders, and candidates [of the JD(S)] who worked day and night on behalf of the party in this election," he added. The two-time former Karnataka CM also stated that defeat and victory were not new for him and his family.

Exit polls predicted JD(S) had no chance of forming government

Notably, exit polls predicted that JD(S) had little to no chance of forming its government in the state. However, it was also suggested that the party might play a role of a "kingmaker," as Kumaraswamy earlier indicated being ready to deal with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JD(S) has only won 19 seats this time.

Congress set to win big in elections

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to sweep the elections as it has won or is leading in 136 constituencies. The ruling BJP, however, has only about 65 seats under its name. Now, all eyes are on Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and former CM and party leader Siddaramaiah, as both of them are top contenders for the CM post.