Congress questions Modi's 'silence,' hints Taliban links in Poonch attack

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 08:41 pm 2 min read

Pawan Khera, the head of Congress's media and publicity department, has questioned the PM Narendra Modi-led government's "silence" on the terror attack that claimed the lives of five Indian Army personnel in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, last week. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Khera alleged that Modi hasn't "uttered a single word" of condolence for the martyred soldiers.

Congress hints at Taliban's links to terrorist attack

According to PTI, Khera also hinted at the Taliban's alleged links to the terror attack. "PM Modi has not come out with any reaction condemning the terror attack, even as reports indicate a Taliban link in the same," he said. Citing several media reports, Khera added that the bullets used by terrorists were left behind by the United States troops in Afghanistan in 2021.

Centre engaging with Taliban despite risks: Khera

Moreover, Khera claimed that the "steel core" bullets, capable of penetrating an armored shield, were obtained by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Taliban. Citing a recent US report that says "Taliban could sell a portion of the captured arms to augment its revenue flow," Khera added that despite the risks, the Centre has started engaging with the Taliban.

Modi government endangered national security: Khera

The Congress also listed recent terror attacks in J&K, and asked, "Given that the Poonch attack has Taliban links, is it appropriate for the Modi government to start its diplomatic outreach and engagement with Taliban?" Per Khera, in its 2023 Budget, the Centre announced Rs. 200 crore in aid for Afghanistan. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government has endangered national security.