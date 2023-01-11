India

Three soldiers die after falling into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 11, 2023, 01:40 pm 3 min read

Two personnel of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) died on Wednesday after they reportedly slipped into a deep gorge while they were patrolling in a forward zone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident reportedly occurred in the Machil sector when they were on a routine operation task.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just days after a recent incident where more than a dozen Indian Army soldiers had lost their lives after falling into a gorge close to Northern Sikkim.

The Army confirmed the incident on December 23 and said that 16 jawans had died in the crash after the truck they were patrolling in had skidded down a steep slope.

Vehicle slipped into gorge due to snow: Chinar Corps

As per the official release by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the vehicle slipped into a gorge due to snow on the track. "The incident happened in the Machhal sector. During a regular op task in the forward area, a party of 1 JCO and 2 ORs slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way," the release said.

Mortal remains retrieved from crash site

The Chinar Corps, in this post on Twitter, also confirmed that the mortal remains of all three soldiers were also successfully retrieved. Meanwhile, the three victims have been identified as Havildar Amrik Singh, Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar, and Sepoy Amit Sharma.

Tweet confirming the incident details from Chinar Corps

Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow.@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/AjULhI33Ne — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2023

Similar accident that killed 16 jawans in December

In December last year, 13 soldiers and three JCOs died in an identical truck accident in Northern Sikkim. In that tragedy, the truck was a part of a three vehicles convoy that was traveling to Thangu from Chatten during the day. As per reports, the vehicle met with an accident en route to Zema, Indian Army's official statement confirmed.

Part of the vehicle was torn apart on impact: Report

Officials told Hindustan Times that it was a ferry truck in which the army personnel from all companies and regiments usually traveled. "The truck was going uphill. It fell on the road around 40 meters below and tumbled downhill and part of the vehicle was torn apart by the impact. Roads in that area have sharp bends," revealed the official.

My condolences to the bereaved families: Rajnath Singh

Defense minister Rajnath Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences over the deaths of the army personnel and conveyed his consolations to their families. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Singh tweeted. Notably, four other army personnel were also injured in the incident.