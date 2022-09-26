Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad names his new party 'Democratic Azad Party'

Sep 26, 2022

In earlier meetings, Azad had said his party would focus on restoration of statehood to J&K.

After quitting the Congress a month ago despite a half-a-century-old association, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday announced his new party will be named as "Democratic Azad Party." Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he said they received around 1,500 party name suggestions in Urdu and Sanskrit. He added the party wanted its name to be democratic, peaceful, and independent.

Context Why does this story matter?

A stalwart leader from J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress and relinquished its primary membership on August 26.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had launched a scathing attack on the Gandhis.

Queuing behind Azad, numerous J&K Congress leaders and workers quit the party expressing their support for Azad.

Earlier this month, he announced the launch of his new party.

Twitter Post Azad addressed a press conference in Jammu

Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful independent: Ghulam Nabi Azad, in Jammu pic.twitter.com/o5L8nUyq4G — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Party flag Azad also unveiled party's flag featuring three colors

On Monday, apart from announcing his party's name, Azad also unveiled the new political outfit's flag featuring three colors: mustard, white, and blue. At the press conference, he said, "The mustard color indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace, and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky (sic)."

Party launch Azad announced formation of new political outfit on September 4

On September 4, in his first public meeting after quitting Congress, Azad announced the formation of his party in Jammu. At the time, he stated, "I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the party's name and flag." "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile."

Baramulla rally Will not merge with any party: Azad said earlier

Addressing a rally in Baramulla a fortnight ago, Azad thanked his colleagues for standing by him and said they would be the base of his new party. He further said his party's ideology will remain independent and not merge with any other line of thinking. He added that it was a possibility only after his death. He, however, said he wasn't against any party.

Article 370 Special status can't be restored: Azad

At the Baramulla rally, Azad also stated the special status of J&K under Article 370—revoked in 2019—can't be restored as it needed a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. He added he didn't want to mislead people, unlike some parties looking to exploit people in the name of Article 370. It was speculated as a veiled attack on the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Attack on Rahul Gandhi Azad had criticized RaGa on his way out

While on his way out of the Congress, Azad had made scathing remarks on Rahul Gandhi and called him "childish." He said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government lost in 2014 due to Gandhi's actions. He claimed that since Gandhi was made the vice-president of the party, the consultative mechanism was destroyed, and his security guards and personal assistants were taking all key decisions.