PM Modi's low qualifications dangerous for India: Manish Sisodia

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 07, 2023, 12:00 pm 1 min read

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote an open "letter to the nation," claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of educational qualification was "extremely dangerous" for India. In the letter, Sisodia also claimed the world knows that the Indian PM is less educated and lacks basic science knowledge.

While sharing Sisodia's handwritten letter on Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the nation from jail." "Prime Minister being less educated is very dangerous for the country. Modi ji does not understand science, Modi ji does not understand the importance of education." "It is necessary to have an educated PM for the progress of India," he added.

