Delhi: AAP marches against L-G Saxena denouncing interference in governance

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 16, 2023, 09:10 pm 3 min read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led a protest march by the AAP decrying Delhi L-G VK Saxena's 'interference' in their governance

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday led a protest march by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decrying Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's "interference" in its governance. The latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and L-G is government teachers' training in Finland, for which the AAP administration sent a proposal to Saxena. However, in response, the government was asked to do a cost-benefit analysis.

Why does this story matter?

The AAP-led Delhi government and the Delhi lieutenant governor have been at loggerheads for quite some time, with the former accusing the L-G of impeding their welfare work at the behest of the BJP at the Centre.

The AAP claims it is emerging as the BJP's rival for the upcoming general elections, due to which the latter has weaponized the L-G as a proxy.

L-G is not our headmaster: Delhi CM

After the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day, the AAP on Monday marched to the L-G's office holding placards to denounce his interference in the Delhi government's functioning. Kejriwal said the L-G was not their headmaster to check their homework. "He has to say yes or no to our proposals," he said, adding that the government's works were being impeded for political reasons.

Finland known for excellence in public education

The proposal was put forth by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for a five-day training program for primary in-charges and teachers of the government schools of Delhi at Finland's Jyväskylä University. Notably, Finland is known for its excellence in the field of public education, where the government doesn't charge any tuition fee for school students and even includes free meals.

L-G impeding work at BJP's behest: Kejriwal

L-G acting beyond jurisdiction to take independent decisions: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said he hoped L-G Saxena would realize his mistake and allow the teachers to be sent to Finland to receive training. He accused Saxena of acting beyond his jurisdiction to make independent decisions. Kejriwal accused the L-G of blocking the salaries of doctors in Mohalla clinics, too. Last week, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP for "destroying" the Delhi government's education model.

Assembly adjourned after a series of protests

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Assembly's first day of its three-day session was adjourned with hardly 10 minutes of proceedings being held. Opposition BJP MLAs wore masks and carried oxygen cylinders into the house to protest the alleged inaction by the AAP government to control air pollution. This was followed by AAP MLAs launching a protest against the L-G, alleging interference in government functioning.

AAP disgruntled over appointment of MCD's alderman

The AAP-Saxena stand-off has been continuing for some time. However, the most recent cause of the Delhi government's indignation includes the appointment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) alderman without seeking the government's recommendation and Saxena's alleged pressure on officials to halt development works.