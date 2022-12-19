Politics

Tamil Nadu: BJP functionary beaten up for exposing cannabis sale

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 19, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Attack on BJP functionary took place after he posted video about sale of ganja

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was brutally thrashed by miscreants in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu after he reportedly exposed the rampant sale of ganja (cannabis) in the city. He was rescued by locals in bad condition, after which the police initiated a probe and arrested six persons, India Today reported. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the incident and assured support to the victim.

Attack after victim highlighted sale of banned substance

The victim has been identified as Dhanasekhar, who hails from Tirukazhukundram. The attack on him reportedly took place due to his intervention to stop the sale of ganja in Chegalpattu. The BJP functionary had recently posted a video on social media in which he was seen inquiring from a mentally unstable drug user about where he got the ganja from and its peddlers.

Video infuriated businessman after Dhanasekhar named him

Dhanasekhar also reportedly linked a local businessman, named Gurubhai alias Sheriff, to ganja sale and repeatedly checked whether he was selling the banned substance, reported India Today. Gurubhai's son Ahmed Basha then filed a police complaint against Dhanasekhar and held a protest with his relatives. Later, as Dhanasekshar was traveling in his car, he was stopped by miscreants near Kanakoyil Kottai and brutally thrashed.

Police initiated probe; BJP state president condemns attack

According to TV9, Dhanasekhar was found unconscious in blood-soaked clothes when some commuters rescued him. He was taken to a Chengalpattu hospital and is now reportedly stable. Cops have so far arrested six persons suspected of being involved in the attack. On the other hand, BJP state president K Annamalai denounced the attack and offered complete support to the victim and his family.

