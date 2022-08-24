India

Tomato flu: Symptoms, treatment, and all you need to know

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 24, 2022, 11:01 am 3 min read

The Health Ministry issued an advisory to states on Tuesday.

The Centre issued an advisory on the new 'mystery virus' tomato flu on Tuesday, the newest ailment in India after COVID-19 and monkeypox. It has been reported in southern states, predominantly in Kerala, in children below the age of five. According to experts, this infectious disease is reportedly a variant of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HMFD) targeting young children.

Context Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 64.2 lakh globally and about 5.2 lakh in India.

Kerala, most affected by COVID-19, has also witnessed the maximum number of monkeypox cases this year, and now tops the charts in tomato flu cases.

While children were not affected to a large extent by COVID-19, tomato flu makes them its primary target.

Advisory What does the advisory say?

The Ministry of Health issued an advisory after more than 100 cases were reported in Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. The ministry said, "The name...comes from the main symptom of the disease, i.e, tomato-shaped blisters...which start as red-colored small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge." It noted that much like other viral infections, patients witness fever, rashes, and joint pain.

Information How many cases have been reported?

As per reports, the advisory was sent to states on Tuesday. A report in the medical journal Lancet said that the ailment was first identified in India in May and has primarily infected patients under five. In Odisha, 26 children between the ages of one to nine have contracted the infection. Kerala's widespread infection has triggered an alert in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Health Ministry 82 cases in Kerala, but infection contained to 4 states

According to the ministry, the ailment was first reported in Kollam, Kerala on May 6 and has since infected more than 82 children under five years of age. "To date, apart from Kerala, TN, Haryana, and Odisha, no other regions...have reported the disease," the advisory stated. However, it stated that tomato flu is a self-limiting infectious disease as symptoms resolve within a few days.

Symptoms What are some common symptoms?

With the symptoms being similar to other viral infections, patients witness rashes, joint pain, and fever, the ministry said. Other symptoms include nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, swelling of joints, dehydration, and body aches. Tomato flu is presumably a variant of the HMFD, which is characterized by sores, ulcers, poor appetite, and sore throat. The disease mostly affects children below the age of 10.

Infection How can one prevent infection?

According to the ministry, infants and young children can contract the infection through nappies, contact with unclean surfaces, or putting things directly in their mouth. The best solution, hence, is to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation of the surroundings. Infected children must also be encouraged to not share toys, clothes, or food with other children. There are no disease-specific medicines available yet.

Treatment Patients must isolate, treat infection seriously

The ministry said that infected patients should be allowed to isolate for 5-7 days following the onset of symptoms. The treatment requires one to rest, stay hydrated, and use a hot water sponge to relieve inflammation or rashes on the skin. "Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required," the advisory noted.