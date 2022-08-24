3 IAF officers terminated for misfired BrahMos landing in Pakistan
The services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers were terminated by the Central government after a Court of Inquiry (CoI) found them "primarily responsible" for the accidental firing of the BrahMos missile on March 9 this year. They were noted to have deviated from the standard operating procedures (SOP). The officers were of the ranks of Group Captain, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader.
- On March 8 this year, a BrahMos missile had been accidentally fired from a base in Haryana and it landed about 124 kilometers inside Pakistan's territory damaging civilian property with no casualty.
- Islamabad had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires (ambassador's deputy) and expressed its protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace.
- Indian authorities had not responded to the allegations immediately.
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had said that the surface-to-surface missile was launched from Sirsa and was headed towards the Mahajan field firing range but changed its course in the direction of Pakistan after 70-80 kilometers. PAF had said that the missile — picked up at an altitude of 40,000 feet — endangered many international and domestic flights in both Indian and Pakistani airspace.
Calling the incident deeply regrettable, on March 11 the Defence Ministry said that it was caused by a technical malfunction. The Hindu had reported at least two officers saying that it did not seem to be a technical issue but human error. There is a series of software locks with high redundancy followed by two manual keys before the countdown can be initiated.
Air Force has surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles as well as air-to-surface missiles while Army has only the surface-to-surface version. BrahMos is a joint venture between Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. Its name is a portmanteau of the names of rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva. The Philippines has procured the BrahMos missile system from India and plans to induct the missile next year.