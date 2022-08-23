India

Centre's committee on MSP constitues sub-groups to discuss key issues

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 23, 2022, 10:20 pm 3 min read

The government's committee on minimum support price (MSP), natural farming, and crop diversification constituted three internal sub-groups to discuss the mandated issues in its inaugural meeting on Monday. The panel—led by former Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal—has 26 members, including the chairman. Three membership slots were reserved for the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had rejected the committee and boycotted the meeting.

The protesting farmers are back in Delhi, months after their victory march in December that marked the end of the 15-month-long agitation last year following the revocation of three farm laws by the Centre.

They are demanding proper implementation of MSP for their crops, among other issues.

Furthermore, they have requested the government to drop the cases filed against them during their year-long protests.

The committee's three-point agenda—the MSP, natural farming, and crop diversification—was reportedly discussed extensively. This was the first meeting of the panel, which was notified on July 18, 2022. Therefore only introductory discussions were held, an official told The Indian Express. It was agreed during the meeting to create internal, informal groups for deliberation on these issues, which will overlap with each other, they added.

The committee is tasked with providing recommendations to the Centre on making the MSP more transparent and effective for farmers. It will also give suggestions on how more authority to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) can be granted, while making it more scientific. It will also provide measures to strengthen the agricultural marketing system, boost natural farming, and promote crop diversification.

"During the first meeting of the committee, suggestions were made regarding programs and plans for area expansion under Indian natural farming system through value-chain development and research for future requirements," the Agriculture Ministry tweeted. "Suggestions were also made regarding a systematic implementation of farmer-friendly alternative certification and marketing system for natural farming processes and products," it added. However, no official statement was issued.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police earlier beefed up security at Delhi's Ghazipur and Singhu borders ahead of the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday. Farmers protested over various issues, including the rising unemployment, legal guarantee for MSP, and Union minister Ajay Mishra's resignation. Last week, the SKM help a 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday to press for their unmet demands.