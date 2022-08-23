India

Woman forced to bathe publicly to 'conceive son', case filed

The woman has also alleged that her signature was forged by her husband to take a loan of Rs. 75 lakh against her property.

In a horrific incident, a woman from Pune, Maharashtra, was compelled by her husband and in-laws to bathe naked in public as part of a "ritual" recommended by a local occultist in order to conceive a son. After the woman lodged a complaint, the Pune Police filed an FIR against four people on Sunday, including the husband, in-laws, and the occultist Moulana Baba Jamadar.

Context Her husband mentally, physically harassed her for several reasons

According to the police, the woman married a businessman in 2013. However, her husband reportedly soon began mentally and physically abusing her for dowry and for not giving birth to a boy. She allegedly underwent numerous black magic rituals after her husband made contact with the Kolhapur-based Maulana. Her husband forcibly took her to the Maulana, who allegedly conducted black magic for "business profits."

Crime Woman taken to Raigad's waterfall to bathe naked

"Recently, a local occultist asked them to make the woman take a bath naked under the waterfall [in Raigad] in public and assured them...it would result in her giving birth to a male child," Senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, Pune, stated. "The woman was taken to Raigad District and told to take bath naked in full public view," he added.

Patriarchy Husband sold, used his wife's property without her consent

The woman also alleged in her complaint that her parents had provided her with gold jewelry and property papers. Her husband, however, sold the gold without her permission and even obtained a loan of Rs. 75 lakh by mortgaging her property in a bank. The police have reportedly filed an FIR in response to the women's complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police Pune cops booked the four accused under various sections

The Pune Police has charged her husband, in-laws, and the black magician with violating Sections 498 (a), 323, 420, 504, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have reportedly booked them under the Domestic Violence Act and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013 as well.