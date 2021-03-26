As the massive farmers' agitation at Delhi's borders enters its fourth month, the protesters have given a call for a nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh today. It will be observed for 12 hours starting 6 am and is expected to hit rail and road transport services across states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Here are all the key developments.

Details Four Shatabdi trains canceled: Indian Railways

The Ghazipur border connecting Delhi and UP has been blocked by the protesters. They have also jammed Ambala's GT Road and railway track near Shahpur. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Railways, train services have been hit at 32 locations while four Shatabdi trains have been canceled. Separately, Odisha Education Department has reportedly announced that all schools will remain closed today.

Details Shops, factories will remain open: CTI

However, a Delhi traders' organization said that shops and factories will remain operational. "We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue. However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus."

Do you know? Won't supply vegetables and milk, said farmers

In a video message, Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), had said that farmers will stop the supply of vegetables and milk on Friday as part of the protest. SKM is an umbrella body of farmers' unions in India.

Andhra Pradesh Strike also observed in Andhra Pradesh

The strike was also observed in Andhra Pradesh where members of Left parties demonstrated at Maddilapalem against the central government's farm laws as well as the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant, ANI reported. Further, a rally has been planned to be organized at National Highway-16 later in the day as part of the protest.

Support Congress, NCP, CPI (M) support the strike

The ongoing strike has garnered support from leaders of several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). "The history of India has witnessed that only 'Satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice, and arrogance. May the movement be in the interest of the country and be peaceful!" former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Rahul Gandhi

Information This is the second nationwide strike by farmers

To note, this is the second nationwide strike called by the protesting farmers. The first Bharat Bandh was held on December 8 and was observed in several states such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra, among others.

Context A brief about the Indian farmers' protest