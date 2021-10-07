BJP MP's car hits protesting farmers in Haryana; 1 injured

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 06:55 pm

The protesting farmers are now seeking a police complaint against the vehicle's owner.

Even as tensions from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident refuse to simmer down, farmers in Haryana alleged a car belonging to BJP MP Nayab Saini hit farmers protesting in Ambala. One farmer was reportedly injured during the incident and has been discharged after treatment at a nearby government hospital. The farmers are reportedly seeking a police complaint against the vehicle's owner. Here are more details.

Details

How did the incident happen?

According to reports, farmers had reportedly gathered outside the venue of an event to protest the farm laws. Saini and other BJP leaders, including state Mining and Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, were among the attendees at the event. After the event concluded, a convoy of cars exited the area, which is when one of the cars allegedly hit a farmer.

Context

Last Sunday, minister's convoy rammed into farmers' rally in UP

Haryana's incident comes days after four farmers died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's convoy mowed down a group of protesting farmers. Mishra himself was not present at the time, however, the farmers allege his son Ashish was driving one of the vehicles. The Supreme Court has sought a status report from the UP government in connection with the incident.

Development

FIR registered against Mishra; but no arrest

Two days after the incident, the UP Police registered an FIR against Ashish and others in connection with it. He has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, and rioting, among others. However, no arrest has been made so far. UP Police's Additional Director-General, Prashant Kumar, told NDTV that "no one will be spared," adding, "Technical evidence is permanent. It cannot be influenced."

Recent news

Video shows SUV violently ramming into unarmed farmers

Meanwhile, a new video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident emerged Wednesday. It shows a speeding SUV ramming into a crowd of peaceful protesters from behind. The video also contests the claims made by the Mishras that the farmers attacked their vehicles, which led to the driver "losing control." The Union Minister has also denied the charge that Ashish was driving one of the vehicles.