Exit polls predict BJP in Gujarat, AAP sweeping MCD polls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 05, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Exit polls predicted hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh

The fate of 1,621 candidates has been sealed in the voting machines as the Gujarat Assembly elections concluded on Monday. The state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 60%. Meanwhile, the exit polls predicted a big win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, a clean sweep for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi's civic body polls, and a hung assembly in Himachal.

Why does this story matter?

The state witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

However, there were speculations that AAP may spring some surprise due to its rigorous campaigning aimed at the incumbent BJP.

The BJP, AAP, and Congress were fighting it out in Himachal and Gujarat, and civic body polls in Delhi.

BJP has an edge in Gujarat and Himachal, and AAP in Delhi.

Some prominent faces were in fray in second phase

On Monday, voting was held in the second phase for 93 assembly seats in 14 districts in central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. Among the notable contestants in this round were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, OBC politician Alpesh Thakor, former minister Shankar Chaudhary, and Jignesh Mevani. On December 8, the results of both the states will be disclosed.

Polling staff sealing voting machines

EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed and secured as voting ends in Gujarat Assembly elections; counting of votes on December 8



Visuals: Pic 1- Ahmedabad, Pic 2-Vadodara and Pic 3 4- Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ud4vlbUKxP — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Clean sweep for BJP in Gujarat

Coming to exit polls, in Gujarat, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government is expected to get 128-148 out of 182 seats, according to P-MARQ polls. Congress and its allies are predicted to win 30-42 seats. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is likely to get 2-10 seats; others will get 1-2 seats. Elections in the state were held in two phases and were concluded on Monday.

Hung assembly predicted in Himachal

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, there would be a hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh with both BJP and Congress getting around the majority mark. It predicted 24-34 seats for BJP and 30-40 seats for Congress, while AAP got negligible numbers. On the other hand, the poll of polls predicts a BJP win.

AAP wave in Delhi's MCD

Separately, the majority of exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections crossing the 150 mark in 250 wards. The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicted AAP winning 146-156 wards in the civic body elections. BJP is predicted to win 84-94 seats. Aaj Tak's exit poll predicts between 149 to 171 seats for AAP in the municipal elections.