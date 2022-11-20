Politics

'Will gherao Nitish': Prashant Kishor over Bihar CM's job promise

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 20, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Nitish Kumar had promised to generate 20 lakh jobs for the Bihar youth

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has launched a stinging assault on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, warning the Janata Dal (United) leader of agitation if he doesn't deliver on his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" for the state's youth. The two, who earlier teamed up for the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, have been trading accusations over the past few months. Here's more.

Kishor joined the JD(U) in 2018 but was expelled two years later following his criticism of Kumar over several issues.

He launched the'Jan Suraj (people's good governance) campaign in May 2022, announcing a 3,500km-long padayatra in Bihar.

Meanwhile, CM Kumar broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August and is attempting to strengthen the opposition parties for the 2024 General Election.

Statement Kishor warns Bihar CM over job promise

Addressing reporters in Makhania village in Bihar's East Champaran district during his padayatra, Kishor on Saturday said, "The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had claimed that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector." "I, along with the youths of Bihar, will gherao Kumar if he fails on this front," he said.

Promise Kumar promised 20L jobs in August

To recall, in August, soon after taking oath as Bihar's CM for the eighth time, Kumar asserted that the new Mahagathbandhan government would strive to exceed the existing employment generation target. "We are together and have this concept of 10 lakh jobs. We will do it. I would say we shall be aiming at 20 lakh jobs," the chief minister said at the time.

Details Will join Kumar if he provides jobs, PK had said

Earlier, Kishor, who was once regarded as a close ally of Kumar, also declared that he would abandon his Jan Suraj Abhiyan and back CM Kumar-led administration if the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar created 5-10 lakh employment within the next two years Kishor, who is now on a 3,500km-long padayatra throughout the state, recently also ruled out any possibility of him running for office.

Information Kumar in touch with BJP, alleges Kishor

Last month, Kishor accused Kumar of being in contact with his former coalition partner—the BJP. He said the biggest proof of this was senior JD(U) leader—Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh—who neither resigned from the post nor the party had asked him to resign.