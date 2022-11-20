Politics

BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi: Kejriwal

Nov 20, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hopes to secure 230 of the 250 seats at MCD election

Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday leveled a serious allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the free electricity scheme currently implemented in Delhi. He claimed that the BJP wants to stop the free power supply in Delhi. Kejriwal, however, said the saffron party won't succeed in doing so until he's the CM.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fresh BJP-AAP feud comes ahead of elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Gujarat Assembly next month.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of intervening excessively in the execution of development projects under MCD authority.

Notably, the BJP is attempting to keep the dominance it has had in the civic body since 2007.

Statement What exactly did Kejriwal say?

"They call it (free electricity) a freebie. They act like they are doing us a favor--as if we are beggars," NDTV quoted Kejriwal as saying. "Why do they keep calling it a freebie? It is because they want to stop the free supply of electricity in Delhi. But the power supply will remain free until Kejriwal is alive," he said.

Criticism AAP's tirade against BJP over garbage mismanagement

The Delhi Chief Minister accused the BJP of mishandling garbage management in Delhi and said AAP will reform the system once it takes control of the MCD. He also pledged to develop additional dump locations for waste in Delhi. "Give AAP one opportunity. Just like we give power and water supplies free, we will tackle the garbage issue too," he said.

Activity Fervent weekend election campaign

On Sunday, Kejriwal held a public gathering in the Paharganj neighborhood in the morning, which was followed by other top BJP leaders staging local rallies around the city in the evening. Meanwhile, the CM called the BJP's outreach a "hamla (attack)' and urged Delhi residents to fight back. Notably, AAP hopes to secure 230 of the 250 seats at MCD for an easy victory.

Information BJP-AAP infighting over Delhi minister's jail massage row

The AAP has also been under fire after a video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail came to light. Jain has moved a Delhi court seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking the CCTV footage to the media. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of politicizing Jain's illness and conspiring to keep him in prison.