Politics

Gujarat polling: Congress flags Modi, Shah's 'walk' after casting vote

Gujarat polling: Congress flags Modi, Shah's 'walk' after casting vote

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 05, 2022, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Congress also alleged inaction by Election Commission of India on requests by the party

Gujarat Congress is expected to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) to complain about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's 'walk' after voting in the second round of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, India Today reported. The Congress Party's spokesman, Pawan Khera, accused the BJP leaders of campaigning during the Assembly elections in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Why does this story matter?

The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat elections is underway.

The first round was held on Thursday and had over 60% voter turnout, indicating urban indifference, since it was 8% lower than the last election in 2017.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hope to unseat the ruling BJP, which has dominated the state for the past 27 years.

What did the Congress spokesperson say?

Khera said that Shah was seen campaigning with a Gujarat Member of Parliament (MP) chanting BJP while talking. "During the polling day, PM Modi did a roadshow of two and half hours while he went to cast his vote," he alleged. "Will appeal to ECI against it. It seems like the Election Commission is willingly under pressure," he claimed.

PM Modi greeted people after casting vote

According to reports, PM Modi greeted people and applauded the ECI after casting his vote. "The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi," he remarked, thanking everyone. "I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," he said. Notably, both Modi and Shah voted in separate polling booths in Ahmedabad.

Khera alleges ECI inaction

Congress spokesperson also alleged inaction by ECI on requests by the party. "Yesterday, our tribal leader and MLA from Danta (Kanti Kharadi) wrote to EC seeking protection, but EC didn't respond and later he was attacked by 24 BJP goons," he said. "BJP also distributed liquor in Gujarat even though liquor is banned, EC took no action on that either," he added.

Shah calls for record turnout

Shah voted at a polling station in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, with his wife Sonal Shah, and son Jay Shah. He proceeded to a temple and prayed after casting his ballot. Following that, he spoke with reporters and called for a record-breaking turnout.

Gadhvi says AAP will cross the 100-mark in Gujarat

Meanwhile, AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Isudan Gadhvi expressed confidence in his party's win. "I appeal to people to vote... choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote," he said. "I expect AAP to win 51+ of 89 seats in the first phase and 52+ in the second," Gadhvi added.