Sonu Sood leaves Punjab icon post as sister joins Congress

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 10, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Actor Sonu Sood, who has turned into a nationwide hero following his intense philanthropic work during the pandemic, has decided to step down from the post of Punjab state icon. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed him as the icon back in November 2020. Announcing the news online, Sood said the decision was "mutually taken" by him and the ECI.

"Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too," Sood's post on Twitter on January 7 read. Talking about his voluntary decision to step down, the Happy New Year actor wrote: "This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavors."

Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too.I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab.This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections.

I wish them luck for future endeavours.🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 7, 2022

Development Sood's sister Malvika joined Congress formally today

Here, the family member contesting in the upcoming polls is Sood's sister, Malvika Sood. Back in November 2021, the actor had announced her entry into active politics at a press conference in their hometown of Moga near Chandigarh. Earlier on Monday, Malvika joined Indian National Congress in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood joined congress in the presence of CM Charanjit Channi Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. pic.twitter.com/DlRWmnohcn — UP Election 2022 (@uppolitics2022) January 10, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Youth Congress shared an image of Malvika, announcing her addition to the party. It also shared the image of the actor, announcing Sood has extended support for his sister. We don't know if the actor will actively campaign for his sister during this Assembly Elections. Sood has maintained repeatedly he isn't ready to join active politics.

Recent Sood recently announced his onscreen return with 'Fateh'

Although Sood has not commented on this via his social media handles as of yet, he was present with Malvika during her formal induction into Congress. Channi shared their pictures, welcoming Malvika and using the hashtag #SonuSoodWithCongress. Soon, this hashtag started trending on Twitter. On the cinema front, Sood recently announced he will be leading an action thriller titled Fateh soon.