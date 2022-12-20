Politics

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog remark' triggers backlash from BJP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 20, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Mallikarjun Kharge defends his comments against BJP in Rajya Sabha

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not lost "even a dog" for the country sparked a heated debate in Parliament. As soon as the session began in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MPs demanded an apology from Kharge. Notably, Kharge made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Why does this story matter?

The ruling BJP's outrage is being interpreted as an attempt to undermine the Opposition's plans to corner the government on various issues in Parliament this week.

Notably, the Parliament was roiled by multiple issues, particularly the Line of Actual Control (LAC) conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9.

Congress also led protests against the government and demanded a debate on the subject.

What exactly did Kharge say?

Delivering a speech in Alwar on Monday, Kharge reportedly said that Congress stood for the country and helped achieve independence, while its leaders also made great sacrifices, unlike the BJP. "Has even your [the BJP] dog at home died for the country? Still, they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," the Congress president had said.

BJP creates uproar in Parliament, demands apology

As soon as the day began in the Parliament, the BJP MPs launched a vociferous demand for Kharge's apology. "He should apologize for using offensive language in Alwar," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha. As the demand caused a commotion in the house, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that the remarks were made outside of the Parliament.

Kharge defends his comments

Defending his remarks against the BJP, Kharge—also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha—said, "What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside." "There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," he said.

Watch: Video of ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Ruckus in #RajyaSabha over #Congress Chief insulting #PMModi, Piyush Goyal and other BJP ministers demand apology from Kharge for 'has even your dog died for India?' jibe. Take a look as Kahrge clarifies#WinterSession #MallikarjunKharge pic.twitter.com/8mOv1N2TkP — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2022