Politics

Shouldn't disrespect jawans: S Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Shouldn't disrespect jawans: S Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 19, 2022, 08:51 pm 2 min read

In a veiled attack on China at the UNSC last week, Jaishankar called out the double standards in fighting terrorism and said tactical compromises on the issue were unaffordable

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying criticism isn't an issue, but jawans shouldn't be disrespected. He added the word "pitai" (beating) shouldn't be used in their context. Earlier, Gandhi attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of hiding and ignoring Chinese incursions.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Both countries have engaged in a border row since March 2020 as they have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The Opposition staged a joint walkout from Rajya Sabha on Monday, demanding a discussion on the matter in the Parliament.

EAM keeps giving statements: Rahul Gandhi

We should understand what is happening. The External Affairs Minister keeps giving statements, but he should deepen his understanding: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Indian, Chinese soldiers faceoff in Tawang pic.twitter.com/kcf21c1QHl — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

China is taking away our land, government is sleeping: Gandhi

Retorting to Gandhi's remark over deepening his understanding of the border clash, Jaishankar said, "When I see who is giving the advice, I can only bow and respect." Gandhi recently said China has taken away India's land and their soldiers were beating up Indian jawans. China is preparing for an offensive in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh while the Indian government is sleeping, he alleged.

Ours jawans guard border at height of 13,000ft in Yangtse : Jaishankar

"Don't criticise our Jawans, respect them", says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha; Highlights, 'if we wr indifferent to China who sent the Indian Army to border.." pic.twitter.com/3kyIi1quWH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 19, 2022

If we're in denial, who sent Army to border: Jaishankar

Speaking at a media conclave earlier, Jaishankar termed the current deployment at the LAC as the biggest ever by India. He said it was done to counter Chinese transgressions and unilateral attempts to alter the LAC. He defended the government, saying if it was in denial, then the Army wouldn't be deployed there. Jaishankar added the jawans shouldn't be criticized directly or indirectly.