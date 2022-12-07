Politics

2022 MCD elections: No anti-defection law makes AAP, BJP worried

2022 MCD elections: No anti-defection law makes AAP, BJP worried

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 07, 2022, 01:54 pm 3 min read

Civic body polls doesn't come under anti-defection law, making it vulnerable for rebellion among parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are engaged in a close fight in high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. According to reports, the nature of contest has made both parties anxious of possible rebellion by elected councilors. As the anti-defection rule does not apply in civic polls, elected councilors can switch parties without danger of being disqualified, it said.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD elections were conducted on Sunday, but saw a lukewarm response from citizens as the voter turnout was recorded at 50%.

Both the AAP and BJP made a bid to woo voters.

Although exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for AAP, the early trends indicated a tough and closed fight between the two parties.

Possible scenario in absence of anti-defection law

When a lawmaker refuses to vote with the party line or willingly leaves their party, they commit a defect. In that case, a party may merge with another under the anti-defection law if at least two-thirds of its lawmakers are ready to do so. Since municipal councilors are exempt from it, they are free to change positions without worrying about being disqualified.

Defection real in close contest: AAP leader

"If the results are close and both AAP and BJP are close to the halfway mark, the possibility of defection becomes very real," an AAP leader said. "Members from smaller parties and independents also come into play and in such a situation, there is no certainty who will finally come out ahead," he said. The defection can play a crucial role while choosing mayor.

BJP worried about losing out on winning wards

Reports said BJP leaders were also worried about the possible defection. "Most candidates who contest municipal polls are just starting out and have the aspirations of a long political career," a Delhi BJP leader said. "They are guided more by personal ambition than party allegiance in a situation like this, switching parties after results are declared becomes a very real possibility," he claimed.

Government employees 'out of fear' vote may favor BJP: AAP

Meanwhile, AAP claimed that government employees, whose postal ballots were counted in the first hour, could have voted for the BJP "in fear." "Government employees are afraid of what might happen if the authorities open their postal ballots before the count and find out whom they voted for," said senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. The BJP called the charge "just an alibi."

Will accept verdict with humility, says BJP spokesperson Poonawalla

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP of indulging in "nitpicking" and "alibi-making." "The moment they start losing, they start blaming the electoral process," NDTV quoted him as saying. Poonawalla expressed confidence in retaining its vote share even after 15 years of continuous rule in the MCD. "We will wait. Whatever the verdict, we will accept with full humility," he added.