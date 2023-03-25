India

Bengaluru: PM Modi inaugurates new Metro line, takes 1st ride

Mar 25, 2023

PM Modi also inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research on Saturday (Photo credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) line from Whitefield to Krishnarajapuram in Bengaluru, Karnataka, ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. After the inauguration, Modi bought a ticket and took the first ride on this Metro line, which was built at the cost of around Rs. 4,250 crore. The commercial operations on the 13.71-km stretch would begin on Sunday.

Modi inaugurates new medical college

Reportedly, the route will be operated with five trains, each having six coaches. The frequency of the trains will be 12 minutes. Meanwhile, Modi also inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, a free-of-cost medical college and hospital, in Chikkaballapura. He said the number of Indian medical colleges increased from 380 to over 650 since he became the PM in 2014.