Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar dies at 64

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 30, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Vikram Kirloskar played a key role in bringing Toyota to Indian and starting a join venture

Vikram Kirloskar, a well-known industrialist and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday. He was 64. According to reports, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. He was rushed to Manipal Hospitals on the airport road in Bengaluru but couldn't make it. Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.

Company announced the demise on Twitter

"We are extremely saddened to inform you of the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022," Toyota said in a statement on Twitter. The company expressed its condolences to his family and friends and prayed for his soul. The last respect can be paid on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Bengaluru's Hebbal Crematorium, it stated.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiram Mazumdar Shaw expressed shock over demise

Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PwT8kywtdM — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 29, 2022

Who was Vikram Kirloskar?

The Kirloskar Group, which began operations in 1888, included Kirloskar as a member in the fourth generation. By producing pumps, engines, and compressors among others, the business swiftly rose to the top of India's industrial sector. Kirloskar, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) alumnus, has served as vice chairman of Bengaluru-based Toyota Kirloskar since 1998.

Played key role in bringing Toyota to India

According to accounts, Kirloskar was instrumental in forming a joint venture relationship with the Toyota company and establishing a substantial vehicle manufacturing sector in India. He served as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for two years, and he was currently the Chairman of the CII Manufacturing Council, CII Trade Fairs Council, and the Chairman of the Hydrogen Task Force.

Karnataka Chief Minister termed him stalwart of automotive industry

Heartfelt condolences on the sad untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family friends the strength to bear this loss.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/R6sxB3NCwm — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 30, 2022