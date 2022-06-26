Toyota teases Hyryder hybrid SUV: Check features and expected price
Toyota is gearing up to unveil the all-new Hyryder as its first-ever hybrid SUV in India on July 1. The brand has now teased the Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) on social media. The four-wheeler will be co-developed with Maruti Suzuki as a part of their joint venture for our market and will feature an aggressive design along with a tech-biased cabin.
- With sustainable mobility becoming a priority for the world, almost every manufacturer has taken the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) route.
- However, Japanese automaker Toyota has chosen to use its SHEVs as bridging vehicles till the time the battery technology catches up with longer range requirements.
- The Hyryder is a jointly developed SUV with Maruti Suzuki and will compete against the Hyundai CRETA.
The Toyota Hyryder will flaunt a lengthy muscular bonnet, a sleek grille similar to the Glanza, LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, 'Hybrid' badging, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights.
The details regarding the powertrain of the Toyota Hyryder are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be powered by a 1.5-liter self-charging hybrid powertrain mated either to a manual or an automatic gearbox.
The interiors of the Toyota Hyryder are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hyryder SUV will likely be announced by Toyota on July 1. We expect the car to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.