Toyota teases Hyryder hybrid SUV: Check features and expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 26, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

Toyota Hyryder will be backed by a 1.5-liter Hybrid powertrain. Representative image. (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to unveil the all-new Hyryder as its first-ever hybrid SUV in India on July 1. The brand has now teased the Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) on social media. The four-wheeler will be co-developed with Maruti Suzuki as a part of their joint venture for our market and will feature an aggressive design along with a tech-biased cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility becoming a priority for the world, almost every manufacturer has taken the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) route.

However, Japanese automaker Toyota has chosen to use its SHEVs as bridging vehicles till the time the battery technology catches up with longer range requirements.

The Hyryder is a jointly developed SUV with Maruti Suzuki and will compete against the Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The car will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Toyota Hyryder will flaunt a lengthy muscular bonnet, a sleek grille similar to the Glanza, LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, 'Hybrid' badging, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights.

Information It will be backed by a 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain

The details regarding the powertrain of the Toyota Hyryder are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be powered by a 1.5-liter self-charging hybrid powertrain mated either to a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will feature a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and ADAS

The interiors of the Toyota Hyryder are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Toyota Hyryder: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hyryder SUV will likely be announced by Toyota on July 1. We expect the car to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.