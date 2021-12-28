Auto What's special about PM Modi's Rs. 12 crore-worth armored car?

Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard costs Rs. 12 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard as his official state car, according to a report by carandbike. The luxurious armored saloon is an upgrade from the Range Rover Vogue Sentinel High-Security Edition and Toyota Land Cruiser that he used until recently. The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard is custom built and it is capable of withstanding blasts and bullets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Recently, when PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House, he was seen in the new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. The armored car was spotted again in his convoy recently, suggesting that his official vehicle has been upgraded. With VR10 level protection, the full-sized sedan is said to offer the highest level of armored protection available on a production car.

Exteriors The car's body and windows are bulletproof

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard has heavy under-body armor and the body as well as the windows can survive bullets, even from an assault rifle like AK-47. It can also withstand a blast of 15kg TNT from a distance of just two meters and the fuel tank is coated with a special sealant that covers the holes after bullet shots to prevent fire.

Information It is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that produces 516hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 900Nm. The maximum speed is reportedly limited to 160km/h.

Interiors The cabin has an emergency fresh air system

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard makes no compromises on comfort level, offering luxurious upholstery, massage seats, and high-end connectivity features. It also gets multiple airbags, a fire extinguishing system, and an emergency fresh air system that provides separate air supply in case of a gas attack. The vehicle runs on special tires that can continue to function even if they get punctured.

Pricing The S 650 Guard costs around Rs. 12 crore

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is responsible for protecting the prime minister and it submits request for a new car after identifying security requirements and protection needs. The SPG usually orders two identical models and the second car is used as a decoy. As per the reports, each Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard costs about Rs. 12 crore.