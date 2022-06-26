Mahindra Scorpio-N India launch tomorrow: Check features and specifications
Mahindra is all set to launch the highly awaited Scorpio-N SUV in India tomorrow i.e. June 27. The car will be available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, and shall be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The four-wheeler will be backed by petrol as well as diesel engines and should have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.
- The Scorpio completes a successful run of 20 years in the Indian market and has been a vehicle of choice for the police and armed forces for its rugged, go-anywhere nature.
- Mahindra now plans to make it slightly more upmarket by offering a mature design language along with a premium cabin experience.
- It will join Thar and XUV700 in the brand's lifestyle SUV portfolio.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be 4,662mm long, 1,917mm wide, 1,849mm tall, and shall have a wheelbase of 2,750mm. It will feature a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a large chromed grille, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertical taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.
Mahindra Scorpio-N will draw power from a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that will develop 168hp of power. A 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor will be offered in two tunes: 128hp and 158hp. Transmission duties should be handled by either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a spacious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be announced during the launch event tomorrow i.e. June 27. The SUV should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).