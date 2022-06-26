Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N India launch tomorrow: Check features and specifications

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 26, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will flaunt projector LED headlamps (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is all set to launch the highly awaited Scorpio-N SUV in India tomorrow i.e. June 27. The car will be available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, and shall be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The four-wheeler will be backed by petrol as well as diesel engines and should have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Scorpio completes a successful run of 20 years in the Indian market and has been a vehicle of choice for the police and armed forces for its rugged, go-anywhere nature.

Mahindra now plans to make it slightly more upmarket by offering a mature design language along with a premium cabin experience.

It will join Thar and XUV700 in the brand's lifestyle SUV portfolio.

Exteriors The SUV will be 4,662mm long

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be 4,662mm long, 1,917mm wide, 1,849mm tall, and shall have a wheelbase of 2,750mm. It will feature a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a large chromed grille, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertical taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

Information It will be available with two powertrain options

Mahindra Scorpio-N will draw power from a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that will develop 168hp of power. A 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor will be offered in two tunes: 128hp and 158hp. Transmission duties should be handled by either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will feature a sunroof and Sony sound system

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a spacious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be announced during the launch event tomorrow i.e. June 27. The SUV should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).