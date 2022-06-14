Auto

Bentley Flying Spur S breaks cover: Check features and price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 14, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Bentley Flying Spur S gets two powertrain choices (Photo credit: Bentley)

British automaker Bentley has revealed the 'S' edition of its Flying Spur sedan. It will be showcased at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. As for the highlights, the model exhibits cosmetic changes both inside and out, including special badging. Under the hood, the car is offered with a choice of V8 and hybrid-assisted V6 powertrains.

The Bentley Flying Spur S has sportier looks, offers more features, and sounds punchier in comparison to the standard model. It should attract a lot of buyers in the international markets.

When the car will head to India, it will probably arrive as a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the luxury sedan segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has 22-inch wheels and black exhaust tips

The Bentley Flying Spur S has a sloping roofline, oval headlights, taillamps with tinted lenses, and an 'S' badge on the front fenders. The car features a black finish on the grille, mirror caps, rear bumper, window surrounds as well as the exhaust tips. It rides on 21-inch tri-spoke wheels or 22-inch five-spoked rims. There are also red-colored brake calipers.

Flying Spur S runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine (543hp/770Nm). It allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in four seconds. A hybrid-assisted 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 mill (536hp/750Nm) that promises 41km of electric-only range is also available. An 8-speed DCT gearbox handles transmission duties.

Interiors The sedan gets 2-tone upholstery and touchscreen infotainment panel

The Bentley Flying Spur S has a luxurious cabin with dual-tone upholstery, an 'S' emblem embroidered on the headrests, illuminated treadplates, seats with a quilted finish, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a center console-mounted armrest, circular AC vents, an instrument cluster with a chronometer-inspired finish, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

In the US, the Bentley Flying Spur S is expected to sport a price figure of around $245,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 crore). It will be shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that will run from June 23-26.