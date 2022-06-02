Auto

2023 BMW iX1, with 438km of range, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 02, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

BMW iX1 will go on sale this October (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has revealed an all-electric version of its third-generation X1 car for the European markets, called iX1. It will go on sale this October. As for the highlights, the car flaunts slight cosmetic changes and offers a spacious cabin with several tech-based features. It is backed by a twin-motor powertrain and delivers a range of up to 438km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iX1 is BMW's first all-wheel-drive electric car in the compact segment. Its good looks, decent performance, and a long list of features should appeal to customers in the Old Continent.

The vehicle might also make its way to our shores. It will probably arrive as a completely built unit (CBU) and the rivalry in the premium electric car category will increase.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and blue accents

The 2023 BMW iX1 has a sculpted hood, LED headlights, and blue accents surrounding the kidney grille, bumpers, and below the doors. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around L-shaped taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds

BMW iX1 packs a 64.7kWh battery pack linked to two electric motors. The setup delivers 313hp/494Nm. The powertrain is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and delivers up to 438km of range.

Interiors The vehicle gets a panoramic roof

The 2023 BMW iX1 has a luxurious two-tone cabin with a panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon sound system, auto climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved display for a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel running on the iDrive 8 infotainment system. Multiple airbags and a Parking Assistant ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2023 BMW iX1: Pricing and availability

The 2023 BMW iX1 electric crossover will be available solely in an xDrive30 trim and should start at over £50,000 (around Rs. 48.6 lakh) in the UK. It will be up for grabs from October onward.