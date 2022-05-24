Auto

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates the track's 90th anniversary

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 24, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition will be sold in select European markets (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has revealed the 'Hockenheimring Edition' of its Taycan GTS car. It will be up for grabs in select European markets, including Germany. As for the highlights, the model sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, along with special badging. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 504km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition commemorates 90 years of the historic German track and offers better looks in comparison to the standard Taycan GTS.

The buyers will be able to access the Porsche Experience Center at Hockenheimring, get preferential parking, and charge the car there for free for two years.

Sadly, this four-wheeler is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.

Exteriors The car has 21-inch wheels and Stone Gray paintwork

The Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, inverted L-shaped headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, and a prominent front splitter. It sports a Stone Gray paintwork, coupled with Bronzite (a hue similar to Stone Gray) accents on the side sills and rear diffuser. The car also gets '90 Hockenheimring Edition' badges on the B-pillars as well as 21-inch dual-tone, star-spoked wheels.

Information It can accelerate from 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition packs two electric motors linked to a 93.4kWh battery pack and puts out 590hp of power. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds and promises a range of up to 504km per charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets black upholstery and a multifunctional steering wheel

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring black leather upholstery with Island Green-colored stitching, open-pore wood trim, and Bronzite accents on cupholders and AC vents. The car gets floor mats with a leather inlay and a multifunctional sports steering wheel bearing a 12 o'clock marking. When doors are opened, the shape of Hockenheimring and '90' emblem are projected on the ground.

Information Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition: Pricing

Pricing details of the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition are currently unavailable. However, in Germany, it should cost more than the standard Taycan GTS which is priced at €1,32,072 (around Rs. 1.09 crore).