Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter launched: Check features
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter in the Chinese market. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 8.3hp.
- The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has a sharp-looking fascia, lots of features, and tips the scales at a mere 97kg. A lot of buyers in China should be interested in getting their hands on this model.
- If the vehicle makes its way to our market, it will have to be priced competitively, thereby raising the rivalry in the segment.
The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a full-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, a 12V charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a seat height of 750mm, a fuel storage capacity of 5.1-liter, and weighs 97kg.
The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition is fueled by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.3hp and a peak torque of 9.7Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.
In China, the Deluxe Edition of the Yamaha Cygnus GT scooter sports a price-figure of CNY 9,580 (around Rs. 1.1 lakh). The company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.