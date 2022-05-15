Auto

Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter launched: Check features

Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition is backed by a 125cc, air-cooled engine (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter in the Chinese market. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 8.3hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has a sharp-looking fascia, lots of features, and tips the scales at a mere 97kg. A lot of buyers in China should be interested in getting their hands on this model.

If the vehicle makes its way to our market, it will have to be priced competitively, thereby raising the rivalry in the segment.

Design The scooter has a charging socket and alloy rims

The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a full-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, a 12V charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a seat height of 750mm, a fuel storage capacity of 5.1-liter, and weighs 97kg.

Information It runs on an 8hp, 125cc engine

The Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition is fueled by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.3hp and a peak torque of 9.7Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?

In China, the Deluxe Edition of the Yamaha Cygnus GT scooter sports a price-figure of CNY 9,580 (around Rs. 1.1 lakh). The company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.