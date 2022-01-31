Auto

Horwin SK3 arrives in Europe; offers up to 160km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Horwin introduces its SK3 e-scooter in Europe (Photo credit: Horwin)

Austrian automaker Horwin has unveiled its SK3 scooter in Europe. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and offers an adjustable flyscreen as well as a twin LED headlight. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 160km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Horwin SK3 is a good-looking vehicle with some tech-based features. However, its asking price is almost double what the Ather 450X costs. Hence, it is unlikely to arrive in India.

Meanwhile, Europe is a continent with a lot of buying power. The SK3 electric scooter might turn out to be successful there and attract a lot of buyers.

Design The scooter has alloy wheels and LCD instrument cluster

The Horwin SK3 flaunts a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a raised adjustable windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and high-set handlebars. The scooter houses an LCD instrument console, a twin LED headlamp, and rides on 14-inch, blacked-out, multi-spoke alloy wheels. It is offered in three color options, namely Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Gray.

Information It hits a top speed of 90km/h

The Horwin SK3 is fueled by a 6.2kW motor paired to a 2.52kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The scooter attains a top speed of 90km/h and promises a range of 80km. However, when an extra battery is added, the range can be increased to 160km.

Safety It gets twin rear springs

In terms of safety equipment, the Horwin SK3 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, a combined braking system (CBS), and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual springs on the rear end.

Information Horwin SK3: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Horwin SK3 electric scooter carries a price tag of €3,990 (roughly Rs. 3.42 lakh). The sporty two-wheeler will be up for grabs in the Old Continent this month.