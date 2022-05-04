Auto

Hyundai CRETA Knight edition goes official at Rs. 13.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 04, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA Knight edition is offered with petrol and diesel engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the Knight edition of its CRETA SUV in India. It is offered in two trim levels, namely S+ and SX(O), and the prices start at Rs. 13.51 lakh. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, including special badging. It is available with a choice of 1.5-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Knight edition variant is based on the pre-facelift Hyundai CRETA up for grabs in India. It offers better looks in comparison to the standard SUV.

The model is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers on our shores. It might also raise the competition in the SUV segment in our country to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch alloy wheels and a black grille

The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition sports a black-colored grille with a horizontal red insert and a gloss black finish on the skid plates, roof rails, side sills, ORVMs, and C-pillars. It has LED headlights, smoked taillamps, 16/17-inch dark gray-colored alloy wheels, and a 'Knight edition' emblem on the tailgate. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

Information Petrol and diesel engine choices are offered

The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets 5 seats and a rear-view camera

The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition has a spacious blacked-out cabin with five seats, red-colored AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with red contrast stitching. It packs a wireless charger and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Hyundai CRETA Knight edition: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA Knight edition starts at Rs. 13.51 lakh for the base S+ 6MT model and goes up to Rs. 18.18 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) 6AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).