Hyundai CRETA Knight edition goes official at Rs. 13.5 lakh
South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the Knight edition of its CRETA SUV in India. It is offered in two trim levels, namely S+ and SX(O), and the prices start at Rs. 13.51 lakh. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, including special badging. It is available with a choice of 1.5-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.
- The Knight edition variant is based on the pre-facelift Hyundai CRETA up for grabs in India. It offers better looks in comparison to the standard SUV.
- The model is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers on our shores. It might also raise the competition in the SUV segment in our country to a great extent.
The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition sports a black-colored grille with a horizontal red insert and a gloss black finish on the skid plates, roof rails, side sills, ORVMs, and C-pillars. It has LED headlights, smoked taillamps, 16/17-inch dark gray-colored alloy wheels, and a 'Knight edition' emblem on the tailgate. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.
The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.
The Hyundai CRETA Knight edition has a spacious blacked-out cabin with five seats, red-colored AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with red contrast stitching. It packs a wireless charger and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
In India, the Hyundai CRETA Knight edition starts at Rs. 13.51 lakh for the base S+ 6MT model and goes up to Rs. 18.18 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) 6AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).