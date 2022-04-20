Auto

Audi Urbansphere with Level 4 autonomy and lounge chairs revealed

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 20, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Audi Urbansphere is based on Volkswagen Group's PPE platform (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere concept, the third of its future visions for autonomous driving based on electric architecture. The Urbanshphere has been designed by Audi designers in Beijing and Ingolstadt, and the focal point of the crossover will be the Chinese market and megacities. With a length of 5.51m, it is the biggest offering from the company to date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the Skysphere convertible and Grandsphere sedan, Audi has arrived with the Urbansphere, the latest of its futuristic autonomous vehicles. Unlike the first two, the Urbansphere is a lounge on four wheels.

The crossover comes with Level 4 autonomy like its siblings. It has an inside-out design language, wherein the exterior was shaped after the full development of the interior.

Exteriors The crossover sports a short front overhang and 'suicide doors'

The Audi Urbansphere has a minimalist design with a sloping roofline, a short hood, sleek headlights, an octagonal grille with 'Audi Light Canvas,' and a short front overhang. It is flanked by sharp body lines, 'suicide doors' that create a pillar-less entry, and multi-spoke designer wheels. Narrow wrap-around taillamps with a digital light arrangement, a raked windshield, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear.

Information The four-wheeler claims to offer a range of 755km

The Audi Urbansphere packs a 120kWh battery, paired with two electric motors. The powertrain churns out 396hp of maximum power and 690Nm of peak torque. The crossover is estimated to offer a range of 755km.

Interiors Steering wheel and dashboard can be hidden in autonomous mode

The Audi Urbanpshere has a luxurious cabin with 4 lounge-like seats that can recline and swivel in many ways and a wooden dashboard touch sensor. The steering wheel, pedal, and dashboard can be hidden in autonomous mode. It packs a transparent, full-width infotainment panel for the rear passengers. Occupants have the option to either share the screen or split it.

Information Audi Urbansphere: Availability

Audi is yet to disclose anything about the availability of the Urbansphere. Since it is a concept model, it is unlikely to hit the production line anytime soon. However, some of the elements of the Urbansphere should be offered in a future Audi EV.