Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, with 600km range, unveiled: Check top features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 19, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercdes-Benz EQS SUV has an off-road mode (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its all-electric 2023 EQS SUV. It is the first 7-seater EV from the brand. The car will be manufactured at the company's Tuscaloosa plant in the US. It will likely arrive in India later this year. It is offered in two trims namely, EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic, and boasts a range of up to 600km.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third vehicle based on the automaker's EVA2 platform. The SUV is a mix of its namesake sedan and other models.

As is always the case with any modern Mercedes Benz vehicle, this all-electric SUV too doesn't disappoint the beholder from a technical standpoint.

It will take on the likes of Tesla Model X and BMW iX.

Exteriors The SUV has a clamshell bonnet and helix-style full-width taillamp

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV flaunts a sculpted clamshell hood, a gloss black grille, and angular headlamps connected by a horizontal light bar. It is offered in Electric Art and AMG Line body styling. The SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and foot steps. A roof-mounted spoiler, a full-width wrap-around helix-style taillight, and a window wiper grace the rear end.

Information The top-end EQS580 4Matic has all-wheel-drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ model is powered by a single-motor and makes 355hp/568NM, while the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EQS580 4Matic has a maximum power of 536hp and a peak torque of 858Nm. The SUV packs a 107.8 kWh Lithium-ion battery good for up to 600km of range.

Interiors The car packs a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a luxurious cabin, featuring 5-seats or optional 7-seats, leather upholstery, circular ambient lighting, Burmester 3D audio system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The 4Matic trim houses a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, while the EQS450+ packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz is yet to disclose the pricing information of the 2023 EQS SUV. However, we expect it to be priced between $110,000 (around Rs. 84.2 lakh) and $130,000 (roughly Rs. 99.5 lakh). In the US, it will be for grabs by the end of summer.