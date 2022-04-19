Auto

2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at Rs. 39.2 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 19, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered in Gunmetal Black Metallic shade (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of its Gold Wing Tour motorcycle in India. It starts at Rs. 39.2 lakh. Bookings for the two-wheeler have begun, with the deliveries set to start in the coming weeks. The flagship motorbike comes with a 7.0-inch TFT display and an airbag. It arrives in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda's Gold Wing Tour is synonymous with the company's technological capabilities in India. The premium motorcycle is adorned with features that enhance the touring experience on two-wheels.

The 2022 variant is no different from its predecessor. If anything, the company has taken the luxury up a notch with the new seat material, the pillion backrest, and better audio quality, among other refinements.

Design The motorcycle has auto-canceling indicators and all-LED lighting

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour has an aggressive design with a muscular tank, a raised windscreen, a twin-pod headlight, a stepped-up seat with a pillion backrest, and auto-canceling indicators. It houses a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, an all-LED lighting setup, a Smart Key, and blacked-out wheels. The motorbike has a 21-liter fuel tank and a pannier.

Information A 125hp, 1833cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour draws power from a 1,833cc, 6-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 124.7hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm.

Safety The bike gets Dual Combined Brake System and an airbag

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS), Hill Start Assist, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and an airbag. It also gets four riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by double wishbone forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour carries a price-tag of Rs. 39.2 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available for booking. Delivery of the bike will commence in the coming weeks.