Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is a comfy house on wheels
Introduced in South Korea by the carmaker Hyundai, the Staria Lounge Camper is an adventurous minivan available with multiple seating configurations. The wide-open interior lounge design lets the passengers enjoy more space and flexibility. It is available with both petrol and diesel engines but an all-electric option is not on the cards as of now.
- The Hyundai Staria was launched last year in Camper 4 and Camper 11 variants with seven and nine seat options. There is also a 15-seater school bus and a cargo van variant.
- Now, the Staria Lounge Camper comes as an adventurous minivan option, adding to the already expansive portfolio.
- It will be introduced in global markets but unlikely to come to India.
The design of Staria Lounge Camper is that of a typical minivan. It features cube-type, full-LED headlamps framed by a chrome line that accents the mesh-type grille. The sides are flanked by a sloping A-pillar, flared wheel arches, large ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section has a simple look with vertical taillamps and a wide tailgate with a lowered bumper.
Thanks to its boxy design, the Staria Lounge Camper provides a spacious cabin. On the inside, it features a pop-up roof tent, air mattress, a 36-liter refrigerator, a sink and faucet set, a folding table, built-in side shelves, along with an optional mosquito net covering the back. The owners can also attach a shower head to the back of the minivan.
The Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is available in petrol and diesel options. The diesel is a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged mill, while the petrol is a 3.5-liter, V6 naturally aspirated unit. There is also a petrol engine variant that works with LPG. Hyundai offers an optional all-wheel-drive feature at a cost of $1,500 (nearly Rs. 1.15 lakh).
Hyundai has launched the Staria Lounge Camper at KRW 49,470,000 (around Rs. 30.6 lakh) for the Camper 11 variant while the premium Camper 4 variant costs KRW 68,580,000 (roughly Rs. 42.27 lakh).