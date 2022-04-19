Auto

Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is a comfy house on wheels

Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper comes with host of standard and optional features (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Introduced in South Korea by the carmaker Hyundai, the Staria Lounge Camper is an adventurous minivan available with multiple seating configurations. The wide-open interior lounge design lets the passengers enjoy more space and flexibility. It is available with both petrol and diesel engines but an all-electric option is not on the cards as of now.

The Hyundai Staria was launched last year in Camper 4 and Camper 11 variants with seven and nine seat options. There is also a 15-seater school bus and a cargo van variant.

Now, the Staria Lounge Camper comes as an adventurous minivan option, adding to the already expansive portfolio.

It will be introduced in global markets but unlikely to come to India.

Exteriors The minivan offers external water and power supply

The design of Staria Lounge Camper is that of a typical minivan. It features cube-type, full-LED headlamps framed by a chrome line that accents the mesh-type grille. The sides are flanked by a sloping A-pillar, flared wheel arches, large ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section has a simple look with vertical taillamps and a wide tailgate with a lowered bumper.

Interiors It is a house on wheels

Thanks to its boxy design, the Staria Lounge Camper provides a spacious cabin. On the inside, it features a pop-up roof tent, air mattress, a 36-liter refrigerator, a sink and faucet set, a folding table, built-in side shelves, along with an optional mosquito net covering the back. The owners can also attach a shower head to the back of the minivan.

Performance It has both petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is available in petrol and diesel options. The diesel is a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged mill, while the petrol is a 3.5-liter, V6 naturally aspirated unit. There is also a petrol engine variant that works with LPG. Hyundai offers an optional all-wheel-drive feature at a cost of $1,500 (nearly Rs. 1.15 lakh).

Information Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper: Pricing

Hyundai has launched the Staria Lounge Camper at KRW 49,470,000 (around Rs. 30.6 lakh) for the Camper 11 variant while the premium Camper 4 variant costs KRW 68,580,000 (roughly Rs. 42.27 lakh).