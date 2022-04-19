Auto

Mahindra XUV700 becomes costlier by Rs. 78,000: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 19, 2022, 04:17 pm 3 min read

XUV700 is the first vehicle from an Indian manufacturer to feature ADAS (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 in India by up to Rs. 78,000, depending on the variant. According to the reports, the new prices will be applicable to the customers at the time of delivery. With the revised pricing, the mid-sized SUV now starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

XUV700 is a premium offering and the flagship model of Mahindra. It marks the entry of ADAS on a vehicle from the Indian carmaker.

Give the already long waiting period, the latest price-hike might put a dent in the demand for the SUV.

However, the hike is not unexpected considering almost all automakers have increased the prices of their products in the Indian market.

Exteriors Mahindra XUV700 features 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps

The Mahindra XUV700 sports a chrome signature grille, a wide air dam, chrome skid plates, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, and a rain-sensing wiper. The SUV is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it uses LED headlights, DRLs, sequential LED indicators as well as LED taillamps.

Interiors The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats

The 5/7-seater cabin of XUV700 features ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. The SUV comes with a 12-speaker Sony sound system and offers a wireless charger for smartphones. It provides a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system that has support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Alexa.

Engine It comes with two engine and transmission options

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two BS6-ready engine options. The petrol is a 2.0 liter, turbocharged unit which makes 197.26hp/380Nm, while the diesel is a 2.2-liter unit available in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm (MX variant), 182hp/420Nm (AX manual) and 182hp/450Nm (AX automatic). Transmission options offered include a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual.

Safety The SUV comes with 7 airbags and ADAS

For safety, the Mahindra XUV700 offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition. Other safety features include a 360-degree-view camera, parking sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a blind-spot monitor. The SUV has also secured a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Revised prices

The Mahindra XUV700 now starts from Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX variant and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7 AT AWD variant (all prices, ex-showroom).