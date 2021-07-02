2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour sold out in India

Honda's premium touring motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour, has been sold out in India. According to the company, the first batch of the two-wheeler got spoken for within 24 hours of the commencement of bookings. To recall, the Gold Wing Tour was launched in the country last month. Its second batch is expected to arrive in a few months. Here's our roundup.

It houses a 7.0-inch TFT display

BS6 Honda Gold Wing Tour has a saddle height of 745mm

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour sits on a twin-tube aluminium die-cast frame and features a muscular fuel tank, an adjustable windscreen, twin exhausts, and a pannier. It also packs a 7.0-inch TFT display with support for Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle offers an all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, an audio system, and tips the scales at 379kg.

It runs on a 126hp, 1,833cc engine

The BS6 Honda Gold Wing Tour is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 126hp of power at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Disc brakes are offered on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Hill Start Assist, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by double wishbone forks on the front side and a Pro-Link unit on the rear end.

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour: Pricing

In India, the BS6 Honda Gold Wing Tour is priced at Rs. 37.20 lakh for the standard model with manual transmission and Rs. 39.16 lakh for the top-end variant with DCT gearbox and an airbag (both prices, ex-showroom).