Auto

Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a 'Night Edition' in Europe: Check features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a 'Night Edition' in Europe: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 04, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition is offered in four body styles (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Night Edition of its E-Class model in Europe. It is offered in coupe, cabriolet, sedan, and wagon body styles. As for the highlights, the model flaunts an assortment of cosmetic changes both inside and out, including special badging and fancy upholstery. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good-looking vehicle with lots of features and excellent performance. By introducing a Night Edition version, the company wants to raise the four-wheeler's appeal in the European market.

If it arrives here in the future, it will have to be priced competitively. The rivalry in the market will surely be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has 'Night Edition' badges, black rear spoiler

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a "diamond" grille with black pins, swept-back headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, "Night Edition" badges on the front fenders, and black-colored multi-spoke wheels. Exhaust tips and a spoiler finished in black as well as wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

Mercedes-Benz E-Class runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 191.7hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder diesel mill that generates 281.6hp/600Nm, and a 2.0-liter, in-line petrol unit that puts out 194.4hp/320Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The model gets heated front seats

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition has a cabin with illuminated door sill panels, aluminium-finished trim elements, a black headliner, floor mats with exclusive embroidery, a leather-wrapped dashboard, heated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car also gets a touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and a center console finished in open-pore black ash wood. The latter also bears a "Night Edition" badge.

Information How much does Night Edition package cost?

In Europe, bookings for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (in coupe and cabriolet styles) with the Night Edition package are now open. The package is priced between €5,295 (around Rs. 4.26 lakh) and €9,222 (roughly Rs. 7.42 lakh) depending on the drivetrain and body style.