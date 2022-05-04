Auto

Porsche Taycan does 69 donuts; sets new Guinness World Record

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 04, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo shod in winter tires has set a Guinness World Record for the maximum number of consecutive donuts by an EV on ice. The all-electric wagon driven by veteran stunt driver Terry Grant, spun 69 times on a frozen sea in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on February 3. Notably, this is the second Guinness World Record for the four-wheeler this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Porsche brand is synonymous with safety and high performance, and the latest world record by the Taycan Cross Turismo is a testimony to it.

The news of this feat should also aid the car in attracting more buyers. In India, the vehicle occupies a space in the luxury electric four-wheeler segment and rivals the Audi e-tron GT.

Steps How was the feat managed?

To set the record, the car had to be spun within a circle twice the vehicle's length. However, mid-way through the attempt, the car shut down as its sensors got covered by the ice that was thrown around. Also, the surface of the ice became uneven due to the impact of the tires. Though Grant's concentration was affected, he managed to do his job.

Achievement Taycan Cross Turismo also holds a record for altitude change

Earlier this year, the Cross Turismo set another Guinness record for the greatest altitude change by an electric car. As part of the attempt, the car went through six states over a vertical distance of just over 4.8km. Between Eagle Mine, Michigan, and Pikes Peak, Colorado in the US, the four-wheeler traversed over a distance of 2,253km.

Features Here's recalling the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlights, a wide air vent, designer wheels, and a full-width taillamp. Inside, there is a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It runs on a 590hp, twin-motor electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 456km on a single charge.