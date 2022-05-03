Auto

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 goes official as a track-only supercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 is backed by a 5.2-liter V10 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division has revealed its Huracan GT3 EVO2 track-only supercar. It will be up for grabs in the second half of this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a body made of carbon fiber and a racing-inspired cabin. It draws power from a 5.2-liter, titanium-valved, V10 engine that puts out a maximum power of 580hp.

The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 is available as an upgrade package for the Huracan GT3 EVO. It can also be bought as a newly-built model.

Its production will probably be limited to a few units and is only meant for those who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

It is unclear whether it will be up for grabs in India.

Exteriors The car sports a roof scoop and massive rear wing

The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 sports a Huracan STO-inspired look, featuring a hexagonal roof scoop, carbon fiber bodywork, projector headlights with DRLs, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by plexiglass windows, ORVMs, and alloy wheels shod in Pirelli tires. A diffuser to boost downforce, taillamps, and a massive STO-derived wing are available on the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 580hp, 5.2-liter engine

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 runs on a 5.2-liter, titanium-valved, V10 engine that churns out a maximum power of 580hp. The mill is linked to a Hör-supplied 6-speed sequential gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels.

Interiors It gets a carbon fiber floor and yoke-style steering wheel

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 has a racing-style 2-seater cabin, featuring a dashboard with red accents, a large center console, and a yoke-style steering wheel with neon accents. The car gets a carbon fiber floor, while the roll cage has honeycomb side panels made of kevlar. It also houses a digital instrument cluster and offers multiple airbags, ABS, and traction control for the passengers' safety.

Information Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Availability

Deliveries of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 will start in the second half of this year. Also, the car will make its racing debut at the Daytona 24 Hours, US in January 2023. Its pricing details are currently unavailable.